Eastern Iowa agencies work to combat “large-scale meth trafficking”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In August, a years-long investigation ended with the sentencing of two men responsible for distributing over 500 pounds of ice methamphetamine in the Cedar Rapids area. They’re described as having done “untold damage to the community.”

Derek Mims and David Belton will spend a total of 63 years in federal prison for leading a massive methamphetamine organization. They regularly moved the drug from California to eastern Iowa for 5 years.

“They were getting 30 to 60 pounds every month to six weeks for, for a significant period of time,” says Dan Chatham, Assist. US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. He says that has a significant impact on a community, saying “Just financially, if you think about it, in this case our, our evidence was that this group was buying pounds for upwards of $1,000 or even sometimes a little bit more than that, reselling them here for three to $4,000 a pound.”

In October of 2020, a tip led to a wiretap investigation by the Cedar Rapids office of the DEA. After years of work, a dozen people faced charges in this case. But it’s one of many investigators are working on.

“It is happening here. That there is large-scale meth trafficking happening in our district, in our towns and our communities,” says Tim Duax, US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa. Duax says they are seeing a significant number of cases involving methamphetamine, and prosecutors now say they are seeing more cases in the Eastern part of the state.

A study by Public Science Collaborative shows methamphetamine use in Iowa is increasing at a faster rate than the country as a whole. In 2011, it represented 21% of all chemicals identified in Iowa drug seizure lab tests. In 2019, that more than doubled to 44%.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge with DEA Steve Bell says the meth seen in Iowa today is far purer and more potent than ever before.

“Methamphetamine is here. It is a very significant drug threat. It is being driven by our cartels and us as a community need to do everything we can to rid this problem,” says Bell.

Bell says that’s due to production being pushed to Mexico after Congress passed a bill in 2005 making it more difficult for people in Iowa and across the US to buy over-the-counter drugs containing pseudoephedrine, a prime ingredient to make meth.

Investigators say there are ways the public can help, as they continue to fight the growing presence of methamphetamine in Iowa. “If you see something unusual and you think it relates to, to, to drug trafficking, please call law enforcement,” says Duax. “Please let them know. In this case, we had a car hauler who just noticed something that was just off.”

