Dubuque County Sheriff: Threat at Western Dubuque may have come from online gaming incident

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy says their investigation into a hoax phone threat called into Western Dubuque High School is leading them to follow up on an online interaction with a student who attends the school.

Sheriff Kennedy says that interaction happened during an online video game, where some sort of argument occurred and possibly stemmed the threat.

The hoax phone call on Thursday led the Western Dubuque County Community School District to put the high school in Epworth on lockdown within minutes.

Sheriff Kennedy praised the district’s quick response and said they did a great job to ensure the safety of students and staff.

He stressed how fake calls or threats place an enormous strain on law enforcement agencies.

