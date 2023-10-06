Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque County Sheriff: Threat at Western Dubuque may have come from online gaming incident

Western Dubuque High School
Western Dubuque High School
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy says their investigation into a hoax phone threat called into Western Dubuque High School is leading them to follow up on an online interaction with a student who attends the school.

Sheriff Kennedy says that interaction happened during an online video game, where some sort of argument occurred and possibly stemmed the threat.

The hoax phone call on Thursday led the Western Dubuque County Community School District to put the high school in Epworth on lockdown within minutes.

Sheriff Kennedy praised the district’s quick response and said they did a great job to ensure the safety of students and staff.

He stressed how fake calls or threats place an enormous strain on law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest
Dubuque County Sheriff: No threat exists but don’t be surprised to see officers at homecoming parade
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot
An elementary school in Coralville celebrated National Walk and Bike to School Day on Wednesday.
Coralville elementary school celebrates National Walk and Bike to School Day