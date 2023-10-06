Show You Care
Dubuque County Sheriff: No threat exists but don’t be surprised to see officers at homecoming parade

(HNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is letting people know there’s no cause for alarm should they see plain-clothes officers wearing police vests in the crowds at the Western Dubuque High School homecoming parade on Friday.

It comes a day after a hoax caused the high school to go into lockdown.

In an update on social media on Friday, the sheriff’s office said they have verified that no threat appears to exist, but they’re still planning on being around during the parade to provide a sense of security.

“... Please do not be alarmed if you see our plain-clothed officers wearing ‘Sheriff’ or ‘Police’ vests milling about in crowds at the parade,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post. “We hope this calms everyone’s nerves a little and allows everyone to further enjoy the Homecoming festivities.”

The sheriff’s office added that officers are not trying to be “overly-assertive” with their presence, but are simply trying to allow people to feel safe given recent circumstances.

