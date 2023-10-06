Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover responded to police making an arrest in connection to the social media threat that closed the Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday.

Officials arrested a 14-year-old from Cedar Rapids on Thursday. The subject’s identity is not being released as they are a juvenile.

CRCSD continued to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place on Friday. The district is expected to ease up on those measures next week.

In the video, Dr. Grover speaks on the difficulties of this week and urges students, parents, and staff to stay vigilant in reporting what they see and protecting the safety of others. You can watch her message below:

