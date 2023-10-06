Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Car goes airborne, hits school gym

Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADEPHIA (WPVI) – A car crashed into a Philadelphia school Friday morning, damaging the school and sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver lost control and slammed into the Mariana Bracetti Academy charter school.

Emergency crews had to extricate the unresponsive driver from the wrecked car, and they were taken to an area hospital.

Luckily, students were not in the portion of the building where the accident happened. It houses the school’s gym and cafeteria.

A witness who was nearby witnessed the crash and said the car went airborne after it lost control, spinning sideways, striking a sign, tree, fence and the school building.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump listens during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court...
Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des...
Iowa Democrats announce plan for January caucus with delayed results in attempt to keep leadoff spot
FILE - Prominent Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, center, sits next to Iranian...
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran