Athlete of the Week: Meghan Wheatley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn Senior Meghan Wheatley has faced some big-time adversity. As a freshman Meghan suffered from a severe bout with ARIFD (Avoidance Restrictive Food Intake Disorder) which caused her weight to plummet to 72 pounds and put her in the hospital for 2 weeks.

“Very worried, it was a tough time. Every family goes through stuff and it was our turn. Luckily she came out the other and a stronger and better for it,” said Meghan’s dad, Brian Wheatley.

“I was able to overcome those with the support of my family, my friends at school, and all my coaches. Overcoming that is helping me as a runner and a person. I have a new perspective on how to properly train, fuel, and make sure I’m doing what’s best for me,” said Meghan.

Wheatley overcame her health problems and now her running journey is on a smoother path. She finished 8th at state last year as a junior and is now ranked number one in the state in class 1a as a senior running some blazing times - 17:47 for 5k.

She hasn’t been beaten this year.

Obviously, to be good in Cross Country you have to have talent and put in the miles, but just as importantly you have to be mentally tough.

“Most of the sport is mental because during the race are moments when you can slow down and it would be so easy to. You’ve got to want it i’m just telling myself that I want it more than any other runner on the course gives me confidence,” said Meghan.

Meghan comes from an athletic family. Her dad Bryan is the head girls basketball coach at North Linn and her brother Ben was a state champion athlete for the lynx.

“Just our competitive nature in our family, she grew up around three brothers they are all pretty competitive. She always has a drive to do the best that she can, and she is seeing a lot of successful it,” said Brian.

Wheatley has overcome adversity and is thriving because of it, and she would like to finish her Senior season with a bang.

“This year I would really wanna make sure going out as a senior that I am proud of what I left,” said Meghan.

