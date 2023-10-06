2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!
Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
Here is a list of Halloween trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:
- Cedar Falls - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Center Point - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Coralville - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Dubuque - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
- Durant - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Dysart - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Epworth - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29
- Iowa City - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- North Liberty - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Prairieburg - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29
- Stanwood - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Traer - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
- Waterloo - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Waterloo Center for the Arts Trick-or-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. More info here.
- Waverly - Annual Jack-O-Lantern Night on Oct. 26 in downtown Waverly. City-wide trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
Add your community to our list by emailing the date and time to newsroom@kcrg.com.
