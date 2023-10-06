Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

Candystore.com put together a map showing every state's preferred Halloween candy.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!

Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.

Here is a list of Halloween trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:

  • Cedar Falls - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Center Point - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Coralville - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Dubuque - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
  • Durant - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Dysart - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Epworth - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29
  • Iowa City - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • North Liberty - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Prairieburg - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29
  • Stanwood - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Traer - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31
  • Waterloo - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Waterloo Center for the Arts Trick-or-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. More info here.
  • Waverly - Annual Jack-O-Lantern Night on Oct. 26 in downtown Waverly. City-wide trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Add your community to our list by emailing the date and time to newsroom@kcrg.com.

Click here to see Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy for 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 News First at 4
Iowa Democrats announce changes to caucus
63-year-old Mark Burtlow and 59-year-old Kevin Hewitt
Ottumwa men arrested for manufacturing marijuana
Western Dubuque High School
Dubuque County Sheriff: Threat at Western Dubuque may have come from online gaming incident
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest