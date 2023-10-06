2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!

Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.

Here is a list of Halloween trick-or-treat times in eastern Iowa:

Cedar Falls - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Center Point - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Coralville - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Dubuque - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Durant - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Dysart - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31

Epworth - 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29

Iowa City - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

North Liberty - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Prairieburg - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29

Stanwood - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Traer - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31

Waterloo - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Waterloo Center for the Arts Trick-or-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Waterloo Center for the Arts Trick-or-Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 26. More info here.

Waverly - Annual Jack-O-Lantern Night on Oct. 26 in downtown Waverly. City-wide trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

Add your community to our list by emailing the date and time to newsroom@kcrg.com.

Click here to see Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy for 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.