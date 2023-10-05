Show You Care
You got the nationwide test on your phone— what about local emergency communication?
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you have a phone, TV, or radio, you got a message at 1:20 Wednesday afternoon as part of a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). That test was from federal agencies and went to millions of devices across the country, but what does emergency communication look like on a local level?

“On the local level, of course, we’re not—we don’t have that authority to do that,” said Tom Ulrich with Linn County Emergency Management.

It is technically possible for a text to go out to every person in Linn County after a disaster, but unlike Wednesday’s test, have to opt in.

“If everyone in Linn County would sign up for Alert Iowa, it could happen,” said Ulrich.

However, Ulrich said he also wanted people to remember, “We can’t rely on just our cell phones to receive information.”

Ulrich emphasized the need for backups. He said for his agency there are still some landlines around and not everything is on the internet.

“We still rely on some of the old school stuff,” he said.

For people at home, he said, those backups could look like a couple of different things.

“The young people call them ‘old school’ radios, you know, the AM/FM battery-operated, you can plug them in— a lot of people don’t have those,” said Ulrich. “But those are important to get information to you.”

Ulrich said there was a long list of ways officials can communicate—AM/FM radio, weather radio, TV, Alert Iowa, and other apps. He added people should have an emergency plan, one that includes some of those more “old school” ways of getting information.

“On the local level, we do have ways of talking to the public. But the public, our citizens need to also prepare,” said Ulrich.

