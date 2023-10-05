Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Larkin is described as a shy kitten who’s becoming braver every day.

Larkin’s mom was a feral cat, but she is quickly learning the joys of being an indoor cat. Caretakers at Better Together Animal Rescue say she loves snuggling and is starting to do more exploring.

Larkin would do well in a home with another feline, especially an outgoing one who can continue to help Larkin build her confidence. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This playful pup would love a home with another dog to play with. Lisa is one-year-old, and available for adoption at Dogs Forever.

In addition to being dog-friendly, she also does well with cats. Lisa loves going on walks and getting in lots of sniffs.

She would do best with a fenced yard where she can run and play freely with her squeaky toys. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Trimble
Motorcyclist killed in Linn County crash identified, Iowa woman charged with vehicular homicide
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged with Abuse of a Corpse in I-80 incident
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice
WAGNER TAILS: Houby and Alice
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
WAGNER TAILS: Delilah and Mi Amor
WAGNER TAILS: Delilah and Mi Amor
WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Bowen & Warren
WAGNER TAILS: Bruce and Bowen & Warren