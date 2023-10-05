WAGNER TAILS: Larkin and Lisa

VINTON AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Larkin is described as a shy kitten who’s becoming braver every day.

Larkin’s mom was a feral cat, but she is quickly learning the joys of being an indoor cat. Caretakers at Better Together Animal Rescue say she loves snuggling and is starting to do more exploring.

Larkin would do well in a home with another feline, especially an outgoing one who can continue to help Larkin build her confidence. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This playful pup would love a home with another dog to play with. Lisa is one-year-old, and available for adoption at Dogs Forever.

In addition to being dog-friendly, she also does well with cats. Lisa loves going on walks and getting in lots of sniffs.

She would do best with a fenced yard where she can run and play freely with her squeaky toys. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.