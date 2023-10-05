Second cold front coming, resulting in chilliest air of the season so far

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While cooler air has already arrived in eastern Iowa, a secondary push of an air mass from Canada will send temperatures even lower.

Thursday starts off with temperatures about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than at the same time on Wednesday, thanks to the first in this series of cold fronts that moved through yesterday. With a lot of sunshine early in the day, highs should still reach the low 70s north to upper 70s or even around 80 south. Once the second cold front moves through, temperatures will likely stabilize a bit and fall toward evening. Winds will also pick up a bit from the northwest between 15 to 25 mph at times, with occasional gusts.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with somewhat lighter winds, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s. Then, as northwest winds increase and get blustery during the day, it’ll be a struggle to warm up very much for Friday’s high temperatures. Those will likely be held into the mid to upper 50s at best, with areas of clouds and a few scattered showers possible at times. Where rain is falling, temperatures may dip into the upper 40s at times. Be ready for a pretty big change compared to the recent summer-like weather; it may be time to break out that cool season wardrobe!

Winds will turn somewhat lighter on Saturday, though a breeze will still be present during the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 40s again with more sunshine at times. Similar conditions will be present on Sunday, but temperatures may climb a bit into the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows on both days will be in the upper 30s, providing some of the coolest starts of the year so far.

A modest warming trend will take place into the middle of next week, though the magnitude of it appears a little smaller at this point than initially anticipated. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday through Thursday, which places us near or just above normal for this time of year.

A few showers will be possible Thursday into Friday next week, but the rest of the 9-day is fairly dry.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.