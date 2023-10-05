Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his death

Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of...
Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah. In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28. The government provided no other information.

The suspect has fought a prolonged court battle to prevent his return to the United States since he was arrested in December 2021 at a Glasgow hospital, where he was being treated for COVID-19. Rossi, who insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil, repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a British accent.

The government signed the order after Judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Aug. 2 ruled that the suspect could be extradited, saying he was “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.” The man had said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi.

U.S. authorities said Rossi is one of several aliases the 36-year-old has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian.

Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to the Utah County prosecutor’s office. The office said it found complaints alleging Alahverdian abused and threatened women in other states.

He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Trimble
Motorcyclist killed in Linn County crash identified, Iowa woman charged with vehicular homicide
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged with Abuse of a Corpse in I-80 incident
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
Iowa City encampment fire
Crews respond to fire at homeless encampment in Iowa City
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

FILE - Jon Fosse, author of shortlisted novel 'A New Name: Septology VI-VII', poses ahead of...
Norwegian writer Jon Fosse wins the Nobel Prize in literature
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers
A FedEx plane involved in an emergency landing is shown in Chattanooga on Thursday morning.
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers
Sun Prairie family makes Taylor Swift Halloween display
Family creates Taylor Swift ‘sc-Eras tour’ Halloween display