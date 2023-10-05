Ohio murder suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 25-year-old from Lorain, Ohio has been arrested for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred back in September.

Officials say an arrest warrant was issued for Antoine Richardson following the fatal shooting death of Isael Duardo Rio that occurred on September 2nd, in the 200 block of East Ave. in Elyria, Ohio.

US Marshals located and apprehended Richardson in Cedar Rapids Thursday afternoon in the area of 29th Street and Prairie Drive NE.

Richardson will now undergo the extradition process to return to Ohio.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.