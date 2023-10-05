Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall steps into leadership role for Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall made the decision to return for a fifth season to the Iowa women’s basketball team.

“Obviously, you go through the back and forth of, ‘can I do it mentally and physically.’ At the end of the day, there’s no place I’d rather be,” Marshall explained.

Head coach Lisa Bluder called Marshall’s return a pleasant surprise because it came later in the year.

“I think anybody that graduates and decides to come back, I just really think that’s amazing, that they want to be a part of this team and a part of this program again. I love that,” Bluder said.

Marshall’s teammates know just how valuable she is to the team.

“She takes the challenge of guarding the best player every single game,” senior guard Caitlin Clark said. “The South Carolina game, for example, she doesn’t score a single point, maybe shoots the ball one, two, three times -- I don’t even remember exactly -- but she defended every single possession and I think she played 38 minutes. That’s just the type of player and teammate that Gabbie is.”

“She’s a knock-down 3-point shooter. You saw her make seven 3′s in the semifinal of the Big Ten Championship last year when we defeated Maryland. Without her, we probably wouldn’t have been there,” Bluder added.

That is why she was voted a team captain this year.

“I think it just shows my teammates have trust in me. I feel like I’ve truly tried to do that. I’m not a huge vocal leader like Kate, but I think it’s good to have people that balance each other out. I’m more of behind the scenes check up on somebody,” Marshall explained.

Although she’s been known as one of the Hawks biggest defensive threats, Iowa is hoping to get the ball in her hands more on offense.

“We have to find ways to get Gabbie the ball and get her shots because she’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever seen. We all saw that the end of the season. Kate [Martin], too, I think they both are going to have to take a step forward on offense and take a little bit more of a prominent role because we lose two people that gave us a lot on that side of the ball,” Clark said

In addition to Marshall and Clark, sixth-year guard Kate Martin returns for another year with the Hawkeyes. Having the experience that they do, the trio knows every season’s journey is different.

“Seasons come and go and no matter how successful we were last year, we have to focus on the now,” Marshall said.

