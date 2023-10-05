Iowa high school teacher goes viral for musical announcement

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WOI) - An Iowa high school teacher is hitting all the right notes on social media.

Myles Finn works at Indianola High School in central Iowa.

He has nearly 28 million likes on TikTok and more than a million followers.

The music teacher went viral last year for the way he revealed the school’s musical to his students.

He began the school year with 13 potential musicals to perform next spring. Day-by-day, Finn created videos removing one or two musicals at a time.

Finn says he wanted to bring excitement to the show they were doing, and his viral moments wouldn’t be possible without his students.

“To have those relationships really bodes well for any sort of music making that we’re doing, because that’s what it is,” Finn said. “We’re just making the human element that much more prevalent in every class that we have.”

For the school’s spring musical, it will perform “The Addams Family.”

