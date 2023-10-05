Iowa daycares struggle amidst loss of federal funding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Happy Hollow Preschool and Childcare has always strived to take care of their kids. But now, they’re having to work even harder to meet that goal.

“We knew it wasn’t forever so we kind of stayed on a tight budget. Now we’ve already set foot before, before the funding ended, we’ve already contacted places about fundraisers, how some of the local restaurants do fundraising nights to help raise money,” said Co-Owner Angela Campbell.

Happy Hollow received roughly between 40 to 60 thousand dollars in federal funding since 2021. But after that funding was cut on Saturday, Campbell knows it’s going to be hard to maintain staff, who were entitled to retention bonuses every 6 months via the subsidies.

“We’re very lucky that a majority of our staff is here for the kids and the families, and not necessarily the pay. But it doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve it, so we would like to get them up there,” said Campbell.

In addition to compensating staff for all the work they do, inflation has also affected their ability to stay afloat, forcing them to use every resource to the fullest, such as using scraps of construction paper for arts and crafts projects.

“The consumable stuff, construction paper, art supplies, we go through that quickly, we have a large center... the things that you use on a daily basis, those funds, you know, help buy those things,” said Co-Owner Haley Mussmann.

But finances weren’t the biggest issue one staff member was worried about. With Iowa already facing a critical workforce shortage, inadequate childcare could likely exacerbate that issue.

“If you have nowhere to take your children, you can’t go to work. What are you going to do with your child, if you can’t take them to school with you or to daycare?” said Infant Room Lead Teacher Site Supervisor Diane Prenosil.

For now, though, workers like Prenosil say they aren’t going anywhere, because it’s the passion, not the money, that motivates them.

“Those are what keeps us going, the families that walk in that door every day. It’s not that paycheck. Because God only knows, it’s the toughest job you’ll ever do in your lifetime.” said Prenosil.

