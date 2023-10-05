Show You Care
Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City to reopen Thursday

After a series of temporary closures, Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City is reopening Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a series of temporary closures, Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City is reopening Thursday.

Former Iowa and NFL kicker Nate Kaeding and Gold Cap Hospitality purchased the diner back in August.

They’re the owners of several other Iowa City restaurants.

They say they plan to keep the restaurant open for the next generation.

The diner opens this morning at 7.

