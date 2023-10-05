Foundation for Iowa City Community School District gives teachers $50,000 in grants

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Eric Dugdale of North Liberty can speak 8 languages, including French. And now he’s sharing that knowledge as a first year French instructor in the Iowa City Community School District. But he’s missing some key supplies in his curriculum.

“Well I’d love to take all 120 students with me to France, or to Québec City, or to Kinshasa and immerse them in French language and cultures, but since that’s not feasible, I wanted to bring some authentic materials into the classroom,” said Dugdale.

Through the district’s nonprofit, Foundation for ICCSD, he was able to apply for a portion of a $50,000 grant. Now, he has several French maps, authentic French sporting equipment, and art on its way to his classrooms.

And he’s not the only one, nearly 100 other teachers are also benefiting from this grant.

“We kind of have a range of priorities that we work through and we try to say yes to as many as we can, especially our new teachers, trying to provide any new teachers with support that they need to get their classrooms going,” said Foundation for ICCSD Executive Director Laura Ebinger.

With a record number of applicants for this year’s ‘Little Idea Hunt,’ the district recognizes just how many educators are in need of the basics when it comes to teaching.

“I think it’s just so important for us to support the work of our teachers right now and it’s one way our community can really come together and show them that we respect this really difficult job and that they’re dedicated professionals doing the work,” said Ebinger.

And teachers like Dugdale are recognizing that through this opportunity.

“To me it’s a testament that I’m valued. I’ve come into this high school teaching profession at a late age and now I’m being equipped to do my job well,” said Dugdale.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.