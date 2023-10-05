Customs seizes giraffe feces from Iowa woman at Minnesota airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KCRG) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said they seized and destroyed a small box of giraffe feces an Iowa woman attempted to bring into the country at an airport in Minnesota last month.

In a press release, CBP officials said the Iowa woman declared the giraffe feces, stating she had gotten the droppings in Kenya and planned to use them to make a necklace.

She was stopped, and the box was seized at the Minneapolis - Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 29.

The woman reportedly told officials she had previously made a necklace out of moose feces at her Iowa home.

Agriculture Specialists said they used steam sterilization to destroy the feces, in keeping with USDA protocol.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said CBP Director of Field Operations-Chicago Field Office LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said in a press release on Thursday. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

CBP officials said possible diseases in Kenya include African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth disease and Swine Vesicular Disease.

