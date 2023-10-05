Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids is laying off 68 workers.

Last month, the company confirmed with TV9 that it was laying off less than 800 of its total 80,000 employees nationwide.

It did not say how many workers in Cedar Rapids would be affected.

Collins told TV9 at the time this was part of cost-saving actions across the business for sustainable growth.

The layoffs take effect on Oct. 13.

