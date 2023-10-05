Centerville men arrested on gun, drug, and theft charges
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials with the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrants in the 24000 block of Highway 5 and the 300 block of N. 15th Street.
During the execution of the search warrants, officials seized methamphetamine, marijuana wax, psilocybin mushrooms, offensive weapons, stolen vehicles, stolen ATVs, and a stolen construction trailer.
29-year-old Dakota Mackin and 41-year-old Dustin Dickerson were arrested.
Mackin was charged with:
- 1 count of Possession of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver more than 5 grams
- 2 counts of Theft - First Degree
- 5 counts of Theft - Second Degree
- 2 counts of Possession of a short-barreled rifle and shotgun
- 1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver
Dickerson was charged with:
- 1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance - Intent to Deliver
- 1 count of Possession of Schedule One Controlled Substance
