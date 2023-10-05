Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified

MALCOM, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids man charged with Abuse of a Corpse in connection to an incident in I-80 on Tuesday is now also charged with First Degree Murder, according to a criminal complaint released Thursday.

The new complaint says troopers, who had responded to a call for help about a stalled car in the westbound lane of I-80, found an unresponsive body on the floor, slumped over the passenger-side seat.

Officials identified the deceased individual as 26-year-old Kemp Harriel, who was found to have two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Investigators say the suspect, 23-year-old Jihad Gasaway, did not notify troopers of the body and instead allegeldy attempted to hide it by covering it with items of clothes.

Troopers reportedly detained Gasaway and found a handgun in his pocket.

Investigators determined the shooting had happened inside the passenger area of the vehicle.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office said it determined Harriel died from the two gunshot wounds to the chest, and the manner of death was a homicide.

Gasaway was charged with Abuse of a Corpse and First Degree Murder. He is being held at the Poweshiek County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

