Autumnal air arrives

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the passage of our second cold front, the northwest flow of air into the region has begun.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Winds will be stronger on Friday with gusts greater than 30mph possible. When you couple that with some light showers and colder temperatures, it will make for a rather blustery day. Our weekend also features some cooler readings as highs stay in the 50s and 60s with lows dipping into the 30s.

Chillier temperatures arrive this weekend. (KCRG)

Somewhat milder, but more seasonal air remains in place with dry conditions through the middle of next week. Have a great night!

