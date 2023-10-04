Trial begins for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the trial for the second teen charged in connection to a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.

Bravon Tukes is accused of driving the getaway car after Preston Walls shot two and killed two people at “Starts Right Here” in January.

Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron were the two people that died in the shooting. The program’s founder, Will Keeps, was also injured.

Walls said he asked Tukes to pick him from a nearby restaurant after it happened.

KCCI reports Tukes drove about two miles before an officer tried to stop them. Tuke then turned onto a dead-end street, where Walls jumped out of the car and ran into a wooded area near MacRae Park. Tukes stayed in the car and was taken into custody.

Last month, a jury convicted Walls of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Walls is expected to testify in Tukes’ defense.

This trial could take two weeks.

