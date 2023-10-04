Showers exit early on, leaving behind slight cooldown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be a little cooler today than in past days, with a bigger drop yet to come later this week.

A cold front is moving through the state early on Wednesday, with areas of scattered showers out ahead of it. These will move through quickly this morning, likely exiting to the east by about 9 or 10 o’clock. Eventually, we’ll see skies become partly cloudy with a bit of a westerly breeze. All in all, the effect of this on our temperatures will be to keep us in the upper 70s to low 80s today, which is still warm for this time of year but cooler than the past few days.

After a very pleasant Thursday where we should see a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, a second cold front moves through. This one packs more of a punch in terms of providing a change in our weather, driving temperatures downward into the end of the week. It comes with some blustery winds, too, with gusts potentially exceeding 30 mph for a good portion of Friday. Some scattered showers are possible behind the front on Friday as highs struggle to reach the mid to upper 50s.

The coming weekend looks dry, but features highs below normal in the upper 50s to low 60s. Each day of the weekend could start in the upper 30s, too. This could put parts fo the viewing area at risk for some frost, though that potential isn’t totally clear just yet. Stay tuned for more info on that as we get closer.

A moderate warm-up takes place again next week, though we’ll be headed for highs in the mid 70s at the warmest by the tail end of our 9-day forecast. This is a far cry from our recent record-breaking warm spell.

