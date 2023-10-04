Show You Care
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE closes road

Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County deputies have closed a portion of Cottage Grove Ave SE in Cedar Rapids due to a crash.

Officials say a crash occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Grove Ave SE. The road is currently blocked off between East Post Rd. SE and Sunland Dr SE.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route. Officials have not released any details about the crash.

Stay tuned for more updates.

