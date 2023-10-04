One of two cold fronts pushes through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first in our series of two cold fronts has moved across the state.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Rainfall was minimal as expected with overnight timing. Highs today fall into the 70s with a few lower 80s. Thursday, we watch a second cold front move in from the north. After the second cold front passes, we can expect cooler temperatures and possibly some precipitation. Stronger northwest winds behind the front by Friday push highs down into the 50s. A few rain showers could get squeezed out as the colder air moves in. Have a great night.

Coats for Kids (KCRG)

