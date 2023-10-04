Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert Forecast featuring upcoming cooler temperatures.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a comfortable, but still warm evening in Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.

Tonight & Thursday

Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with highs rising into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in
One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday Night & Beyond

A cold front is expected to move across Eastern Iowa on Thursday night bringing in another round of isolated to scattered showers to the area. Much cooler conditions are also expected behind the front with highs on Friday in the 50s and Saturday morning lows in the upper 30s. The cold front will also bring higher winds to the area on Friday with gusts over 30 possible. Sweaters and blankets will be needed for Friday night football. Highs will also be very fall like this weekend, in the 50s and 60s through Tuesday. The cool temperatures won’t stay for long, with highs back in the 70s by the middle of next week.

One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in
One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
Debra Trimble
Motorcyclist killed in Linn County crash identified, Iowa woman charged with vehicular homicide
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback McNamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in
Wind Forecast
One of two cold fronts pushes through
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, October 4
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Midday, October 4
KCRG First Alert Forecast
One of two cold fronts pushes through