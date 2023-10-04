CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a comfortable, but still warm evening in Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.

Tonight & Thursday

Tonight, will be quiet with lows dropping into the 40s and 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with highs rising into the 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

One last warm day before cooler temperatures move in (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday Night & Beyond

A cold front is expected to move across Eastern Iowa on Thursday night bringing in another round of isolated to scattered showers to the area. Much cooler conditions are also expected behind the front with highs on Friday in the 50s and Saturday morning lows in the upper 30s. The cold front will also bring higher winds to the area on Friday with gusts over 30 possible. Sweaters and blankets will be needed for Friday night football. Highs will also be very fall like this weekend, in the 50s and 60s through Tuesday. The cool temperatures won’t stay for long, with highs back in the 70s by the middle of next week.

