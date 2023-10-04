Show You Care
North Liberty Police seeking information on drive-by shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are seeking the public’s help in relation to a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday evening.

On October 1st, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 reports of gunfire in the area of Vandello Circle and Sadler Lane.

Investigators located shell casings at the scene and damage to several residences and cares.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with information or video surveillance is encouraged to email Investigator Rockafellow at rrockafellow@northlibertyiowa.org.

