NCAA to push for updated sports betting laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The NCAA announced on Wednesday that they will advocate to protect student-athletes from coercion and protect the integrity of NCAA completion by pushing for updated state sports betting laws and regulations.

The NCAA says that they have surveyed student-athletes and reviewed laws and regulations to identify provisions that would help protect student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and college sports personnel from “harassment and problem gambling and to bolster integrity protections.”

“The NCAA is making changes to help student-athletes make smart choices when it comes to sports betting, but given the explosive growth of this new industry, we are eager to partner with lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to protect student-athletes from harassment and threats,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “Some states have great policies on the books to protect student-athletes from harassment and coercion and to protect the integrity of the games, but as more states pass or amend laws, more needs to be done.”

As part of the updated provisions, the NCAA is also hoping to add:

Mandatory reporting hotlines for gambling authorities to report such behavior to law enforcement

Increased penalties for bettors who harass student-athletes

Mandatory education for operators to help identify harassment.

Regulations that identify prohibited bettors

Any sports wagering advertisement to include information about the harassment hotline, problem gambling and prohibitions on harassment related to sports wagering.

Revenue generated from sports betting to be allocated in part toward education to support the higher-risk college student population, including student-athletes.

The guideline changes could be applied retroactively, potentially impacting the Iowa athletes involved.

You can read more about the NCAA’s plan here.

