Motorcyclist killed in Linn County crash identified, Marion woman charged with vehicular homicide

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed in a crash in Linn County on Tuesday.

In a press release Wednesday morning, officials said 48-year-old Chad Craig, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash.

He was driving a motorcycle when he was hit head-on by a vehicle attempting to pass in a no-passing zone, according to officials.

The crash happened near the intersection of Cottage Grove Avenue SE and Highlands Court SE.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle was 60-year-old Debra Trimble, of Marion.

Trimble has been charged with OWI, vehicular homicide and unsafe passing.

