Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The McDonald’s McRib sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but it’s already coming out of retirement.

The fast-food chain confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next month.

According to the popular Instagram account Snackolator, McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye.

Food and Wine magazine said the return makes last year’s farewell tour a lie.

Many fans are just happy because their favorite sandwich is apparently back for a limited time at select locations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
A driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash on Monday night.
Driver airlifted to hospital after Linn County rollover crash

Latest News

Bravon Tukes
Trial begins for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting
The girl's discovery Monday ended a two-day search. (Source: CNN/WRGB/Spectrum News Albany/Sena...
More charges expected in girl's kidnapping
Iowa's top two most popular Halloween candies have flip-flopped from last year’s list.
Iowa’s most popular Halloween candy for 2023 revealed
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
FILE - The Nobel medal in physiology or medicine presented to Charles M. Rice is displayed,...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging