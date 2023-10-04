Show You Care
Iowa women’s basketball team is focusing on “where their feet are,” not fixating on the future

Fans would love to see Iowa repeat as conference tournament champions and Final Four participants, but the players say they can’t fixate on that.
By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I tell my team all the time, be where your feet are.”

That’s Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder’s advice when asked about trying to live up to expectations.

“When you step on that court, you are the best basketball player you can be,” Bluder said. “Just like when they go into chemistry class, don’t worry about basketball, worry about chemistry.”

Fans would love to see Iowa repeat as conference tournament champions and Final Four participants, but the players say they can’t fixate on that.

“You don’t jump ahead to winning the Big Ten tournament or winning the Big Ten conference or going to the Final Four,” said senior guard Gabbie Marshall. “You have to be when your feet are, you have to win this practice, win this drill.”

The Hawkeyes will look a little different this season. Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock are no longer on the team, leaving a big scoring - and leadership - void for veterans like Caitlin Clark, Marshall and Kate Martin to fill.

“I think the biggest thing is getting the group to understand we don’t have to be exactly who we were last year,” defending National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark said. “This is a new team, new players that are going to have new roles.”

Last year’s national title game was the most-watched women’s basketball game in history. The Hawkeyes are leading a women’s basketball renaissance. With that comes added scrutiny and pressure.

But they know how to respond.

“Coach Bluder always says ‘pressure is a privilege,” said Clark.

“I’ve stole (that) quote from Billy Jean King many a times,” said Bluder.

Iowa has their Crossover at Kinnick exhibition game against DePaul on Sunday, October 15th.

Their first regular season game is on November 6th against Fairleigh Dickinson.

