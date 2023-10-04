Show You Care
Iowa State players and coaches excited to honor Jack Trice’s legacy on Saturday

The Cyclones will host TCU Saturday night in the Jack Trice Legacy game.
By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cyclones will host TCU Saturday night in the Jack Trice Legacy game.

The Cyclones will wear special throwback uniforms with chevron bars worn by the 1923 Iowa State team, with helmets that display the word “Ames.”

Trice was the first Black student athlete at Iowa State.

“Having the courage to come and break the color barrier at Iowa State in athletics is trailblazing,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “I think this opportunity to honor the legacy of what he stood for, for so many of the young men in our locker room, coaches and so many that have played here over the last several years.”

Trice died from injuries sustained in a game 100 years ago, on October 8, 1923.

“I think it is a powerful day,” Campbell said.

