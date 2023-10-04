Iowa City is getting hundreds of new street trees

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As Iowa City grows in population, new neighborhoods are popping up all over the city, but most of them have few to no trees. The Iowa City Forestry Department is looking to change that with their street tree planting project.

“We try to go in with large planting projects and establish a lot of street trees at once to get at our climate action goals and really getting tree-lined streets for the neighbors,” said Iowa City Superintendent of Parks and Forestry Tyler Baird.

In an effort to keep Iowa City green, the forestry department plans to plant around 200 trees of varying species in neighborhoods on the southwest side of the city. The trees will be planted free of charge and maintained by the forestry department for their entire lives. And following several environmental setbacks including severe weather and invasive species, the department says it’s more important than ever to restore Iowa City’s urban tree canopy.

“We were losing a lot of trees in the urban forest due to the Emerald Ash Borer, so we’ve really started to increase our efforts to add trees all throughout town,” said Baird.

The forestry department has worked closely with the city’s Climate Action Commission to make community members aware of just how much good planting trees will do for their neighborhoods as they work to reach their goal of zero emissions by 2050.

”Trees support a number of our other goals as well, not just carbon reduction. But they also contribute to creating a more walkable and bikeable community. It’s more pleasant to walk or bike on streets that have adequate shade. And they can also provide some shading to nearby houses when they mature.” said Iowa City Climate Action Coordinator Sarah Gardner.

And many of Iowa City’s residents are excited for an opportunity to make their neighborhoods greener.

“Oh, Iowa City residents love trees. We hear about it all the time... We anticipate folks who are getting these trees, and learning, you know, that they don’t have to maintain them, the city’s going to take care of that for them... they’re going to be pretty happy.” said Gardner.

