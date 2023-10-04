Hawkeyes women’s basketball team ranked 1 in preseason polls, Clark voted Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was voted Preseason Player of the Year in the Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media Polls.

The same polls selected the Iowa women’s team number one.

Clark and the Hawkeyes made their first-ever NCAA Championship game and finished last season with the most wins in a single season in program history.

In the poll, the coaches ranked Iowa at number one over Ohio State, which came in second. The Media rankings were similar with Iowa sitting at number one over Indiana, and Ohio State at three.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.