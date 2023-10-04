Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hawkeye women hold media day Wednesday

The defending national runners-up, Iowa women’s basketball team, is just about a month away from tipping off their season off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending national runners-up, Iowa women’s basketball team, is just about a month away from tipping off their season off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes held their media day Wednesday morning.

Much of the attention going into the season has been on superstar Caitlin Clark, the reigning national player of the year. She is expected to be the top pick in next year’s WNBA draft.

For now, Clark says she’s focused on enjoying the moment with her teammates.

“I think the biggest thing is just enjoy every single second because a lot of these moments are going to be some of the best moments of my life,” she said. “You know, I get to share that with my best friends, and Coach Bluder always says be where your feet are. So truly being able to live by that whether, you know, I’m in class whether I’m doing something outside of school and basketball or if I’m here at practice or at a game, you know, be 100 percent invested in that and give it your all because it goes so fast. You know, these are the moments you are going to want to remember forever.”

The Hawkeye women will begin their season Nov. 6 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

They will host DePaul for a pre-season exhibition at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback McNamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts

Latest News

Deacon Hill
Deacon Hill has earned teammates’ trust as he steps in for first career start at QB
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of...
Iowa Women’s Basketball releases TV schedule for 2023-2024 season
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback McNamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
The University of Iowa Tigerhawk logo is seen on the court in Carver Hawkeye Arena before an...
Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball game times and TV schedule announced for upcoming season