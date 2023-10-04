Hawkeye women hold media day Wednesday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The defending national runners-up, Iowa women’s basketball team, is just about a month away from tipping off their season off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes held their media day Wednesday morning.

Much of the attention going into the season has been on superstar Caitlin Clark, the reigning national player of the year. She is expected to be the top pick in next year’s WNBA draft.

For now, Clark says she’s focused on enjoying the moment with her teammates.

“I think the biggest thing is just enjoy every single second because a lot of these moments are going to be some of the best moments of my life,” she said. “You know, I get to share that with my best friends, and Coach Bluder always says be where your feet are. So truly being able to live by that whether, you know, I’m in class whether I’m doing something outside of school and basketball or if I’m here at practice or at a game, you know, be 100 percent invested in that and give it your all because it goes so fast. You know, these are the moments you are going to want to remember forever.”

The Hawkeye women will begin their season Nov. 6 against Fairleigh Dickinson.

They will host DePaul for a pre-season exhibition at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.