Driver injured, cited for failing to stop at sign in Linn County crash involving cement truck

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was injured in a crash with a cement truck in Linn County Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. at Highway 13 and County Home Road.

Officials said the driver of a 2011 Chevy Traverse was heading northbound on Highway 13 when she failed to stop at a sign at County Home Road, colliding with a cement truck that was heading eastbound.

The driver of the Traverse was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. She was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the cement truck was not hurt.

