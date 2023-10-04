Driver injured, cited for failing to stop at sign in Linn County crash involving cement truck
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was injured in a crash with a cement truck in Linn County Wednesday morning.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. at Highway 13 and County Home Road.
Officials said the driver of a 2011 Chevy Traverse was heading northbound on Highway 13 when she failed to stop at a sign at County Home Road, colliding with a cement truck that was heading eastbound.
The driver of the Traverse was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. She was cited for failure to stop at the stop sign.
The driver of the cement truck was not hurt.
