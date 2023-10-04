Deacon Hill has earned teammates’ trust as he steps in for first career start at QB

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Cade McNamara went down with what turned out to be an ACL injury, one could hear a pin drop at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeye offense needed a leader, and they got one in Deacon Hill.

“The first thing he said in the huddle was ‘Let’s do this,’” said center Logan Jones. “It starts with confidence, and I think he has that confidence in himself.

“He definitely has that, and he demonstrated that on Saturday.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said he recognized Hill in the locker room after Saturday’s win over Michigan State.

“He’s very popular with the players he’ll just do just fine the guys want to play for him,” Ferentz said. “They respect him and they’re all pulling for him.”

At 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, Hill brings a different skill set to the table.

“We don’t tackle our quarterbacks in practice, but I’m guessing he’ll probably be a challenge to tackle,” said Ferentz.

He also got first team practice reps in August when McNamara injured his quad.

Even when it was McNamara’s team, Hill says he prepared like the starter.

“It started back in high school. I was the backup my sophomore year,” Hill said. “Prepping each game like you’re about to run out there on the field is the best way to do it.”

Hill, who transferred from Wisconsin, has never started a college game at QB.

“I think the biggest thing is knowing you’re ready, and staying locked into the game, like when Cade’s out there I’m seeing what the defense is doing, knowing our play call.”

Deacon Hill at the Hawkeyes kick off with Purdue at 2:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

