CR Pride building registry of LGBTQ-friendly businesses in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with CR Pride say knowing which businesses are safe and accepting is more important now than ever, which is why they are creating a registry listing those places.

The president of CR Pride said the organization’s leaders have been discussing a registry for some time, but the recent Supreme Court decision 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis spurred them to make this project a reality. That decision was in favor of a Colorado woman who did not want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.

When Bart Carithers, owner of Next Page Books in Cedar Rapids, heard about the new registry of LGBT-owned or welcoming businesses in Eastern Iowa, he immediately joined.

“I think a lot of progress had been made for a number of years. But I think we’re beginning to backslide just a little bit,” said Carithers.

The point of the registry is to highlight businesses like Carithers’ or like that of his next-door neighbor, Allie Lanham, owner of The Hangry Lady.

“It still boggles my mind a little bit that there are areas or businesses in our community that aren’t in support [of the LGBTQ community],” said Lanham.

Corey Jacobson, President of CR Pride said despite progress, acceptance of the LGBTQ community isn’t everywhere, and there is still a real need for this kind of project.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked to people who don’t, you know, they need to go to the bathroom, they don’t feel safe going to the bathroom of the gender that they identify as,” said Jacobson.

Earlier this year, Governor Kim Reynolds signed laws restricting the bathrooms transgender students can use and banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

“It’s really important right now, because, what are we seeing? People are leaving our state, people do not feel comfortable being themselves when they’re out in public,“ said Jacobson.

Both Carithers and Lanham said while joining the database may be a small gesture, it carries a lot of weight.

“It’s kind of like entering into a dark room and hoping for the best. So if you can just make it clear for them, and save them that that fear, I think that’s important...and a very small thing...to do,” said Lanham.

Those interested in signing up for the registry can do so here. Businesses from Linn County or any county bordering Linn County can sign up. CR Pride is asking businesses to sign up by October 6. The registry will go live on the 11th - National ‘Coming Out Day.’

