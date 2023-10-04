Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Schools see attendance boost after threat

According to Cedar Rapids Community School District’s, attendance is now at 80% across the district. Yesterday saw a low of 60%.
80 percent of students were at school on Wednesday, compared to 60 percent Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Schools in Cedar Rapids are seeing attendance numbers return after Monday’s closure.

Attendance for the district was reported at 80% according to to Cedar Rapids Community School District director of communications, Justin Schaefer.

A social media threat against students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District resulted in the closure of all schools within the district on Monday. With classes reopening Tuesday, attendance was only at 60%.

“It makes me a little nervous to know there’s a threat,” DeShawn Cross, a Cedar Rapids parent said.

“It is our top priority for our students to be safe. In uncertain times like this, we understand the uneasiness that parents may feel,” Tawana Grover, superintendent of the CRCSD, said.

Students who are experiencing stress over the threat are encouraged by Grover to visit counseling services when they return.

Our efforts continue to create a safe learning environment for students every day,” Grover said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

