Cedar Rapids Schools see attendance boost after threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Schools in Cedar Rapids are seeing attendance numbers return after Monday’s closure.

Attendance for the district was reported at 80% according to to Cedar Rapids Community School District director of communications, Justin Schaefer.

A social media threat against students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District resulted in the closure of all schools within the district on Monday. With classes reopening Tuesday, attendance was only at 60%.

“It makes me a little nervous to know there’s a threat,” DeShawn Cross, a Cedar Rapids parent said.

“It is our top priority for our students to be safe. In uncertain times like this, we understand the uneasiness that parents may feel,” Tawana Grover, superintendent of the CRCSD, said.

Students who are experiencing stress over the threat are encouraged by Grover to visit counseling services when they return.

Our efforts continue to create a safe learning environment for students every day,” Grover said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.