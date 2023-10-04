Cedar Rapids police arrest 25-year-old woman for alleged abuse that sent child to hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged child abuse after the child had to be taken to the hospital for severe injuries earlier this week.

Police said first responders were called to a hotel in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW in Cedar Rapids just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the child had multiple facial and chest injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was later transferred to another hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

After a medical evaluation, officials said the injuries were found to be consistent with child abuse.

Jjuanna Williams, 25, has been charged with multiple acts of Child Endangerment, which is a Class “B” felony punishable up to 50 years in prison.

