Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids police arrest 25-year-old woman for alleged abuse that sent child to hospital

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police arrested a 25-year-old woman for alleged child abuse after the child had to be taken to the hospital for severe injuries earlier this week.

Police said first responders were called to a hotel in the 3300 block of Southgate Court SW in Cedar Rapids just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the child had multiple facial and chest injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was later transferred to another hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

After a medical evaluation, officials said the injuries were found to be consistent with child abuse.

Jjuanna Williams, 25, has been charged with multiple acts of Child Endangerment, which is a Class “B” felony punishable up to 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media
Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback McNamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts

Latest News

Driver injured, cited for failing to stop at sign in Linn County crash involving cement truck
Bobby Hansen from the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams around Medicare Open...
Better Business Bureau warns of scams around Medicare Open Enrollment
The defending national runners-up, Iowa women’s basketball team, is just about a month away...
Hawkeye women hold media day Wednesday
The Linn County Sheriff says a Marion woman is charged with Vehicular Homicide for a crash that...
Marion woman charged with vehicular homicide for crash that killed motorcyclist