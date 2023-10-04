Cedar Rapids man charged with Abuse of a Corpe in I-80 incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids has been charged with abuse of a corpse following an incident on I-80 Tuesday.

Deputies with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to the westbound 187-mile marker on I-80 for a call for assistance. DOT cameras showed police vehicles lined up on the westbound side of the interstate, just east of the Grinnell exit.

Investigators say that at approximately 8:10 a.m. Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol observed a male subject standing outside a silver 2010 Chevy Malibu parked on the shoulder of I-80 directly under the 80th St overpass. He was later identified as 23-year-old Jihad Gasaway. Gasaway advised troopers that his vehicle stalled and that he was in need of a jump start.

Troopers at this time discovered that a different male subject was in the passenger seat and was deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that Gasaway did not notify troopers of the deceased individual and instead had attempted to cover him up with miscellaneous clothing in an attempt to conceal the body.

The deceased individual has not yet been released.

Gasaway was charged with Abuse of a Corpse - Hide or Bury.

