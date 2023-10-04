Cedar Rapids Community School District and Cedar Rapids Police give update on threat investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “As far as what the threat was, it was a threat of violence against the school,” said Cedar Rapids Police Captain Charlie Field.

For the first time since school, the district closed because of a threat, and police and school officials addressed the investigation. Police said they first received a call about a threat related to the Cedar Rapids School district at 8:00 PM Saturday. They started investigating immediately and closed the district Monday to try and sift through all the social media posts to try and find the source of the threat. They re-opened Tuesday because they felt they had a safety plan in place but only 60% of students returned to class.

The rest of this school week will see changes like what students saw on Tuesday. No backpacks or purses, limits to which door can be accessed, and an increased police and staff presence, but those changes don’t eliminate all the fear.

“A lot of kids definitely feel comfortable coming to school,” Malia Condon-Park, a CRCSD Freshman

“People say schools are safe places but is school a safe place if this is happening,” said Zuwena Msafiri.

Superintendent Grover said she understood parents’ and students’ concerns, and taking Monday off allowed the district and police department to investigate social media posts and initiate the safety plan.

“If we didn’t think it was safe for the kids to be in school, we would let the district know,” said Captain Field.

Field said the threat of violence came from social media. He specifically called out Snapchat and said while it originated at Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, a middle school, it migrated to other schools within the district and beyond Cedar Rapids.

“We don’t know who did it at this point, and if we can see things that other school districts are now experiencing the same thing and honestly across the nation this is becoming a phenomenon across the social media platforms.”

Perhaps most frustrating for students and families is not knowing if this threat is legitimate or a hoax. Police said the way such posts spread online and the use of ‘ghost accounts’ can make holding someone accountable very difficult.

“Once the investigation is over then they would feel safe to come back,” said Condon-Park.

