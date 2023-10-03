Wrong way driver pleads guilty in deadly crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ”We hope your conscious haunts you forever from the time you wake up to when you lay down at night.”

Those are the words written by and read on behalf of the family of David Nguyen.

Nguyen was killed in 2021 when a wrong-way driver on Interstate 380 hit the SUV he was a passenger in. Tyler Lee, the driver of that wrong-way vehicle, heard his sentence of 25 years in prison on Tuesday.

During Lee’s sentencing, the court heard from those impacted by the incident.

”I will never recover from the hurt Mr. Lee has caused me. I watched David pass before my eyes. The sound of his last breath and the images of him sitting there as his life left his body haunts my dreams still to this day,” said Rylee Wallingford.

Rylee Wallingford was driving three friends home from a birthday party the night of the accident. Another driver going the wrong way on I-380 in Cedar Rapids hit them head-on, killing David Nguyen, and seriously hurting two others. That driver was Lee who was out on bond from Illinois on a murder charge.

”I will move forward despite Tyler Lee’s careless actions, but I will never be the same me as I was that day,” Wallingford said.

Lee took a plea deal in court Tuesday, pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle, and operating while intoxicated in exchange for three other charges being dismissed. He was sentenced to the maximum amount of prison time possible.

”You are hereby sentenced to a period of incarceration not to exceed 25 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections,” said District Court Judge Kevine McKeever.

Lee addressed the family in court today, apologizing for his actions and saying that if he could trade places with Nguyen, he would.

”I can only say I am sorry. I have learned from this. During my time while incarcerated, I will seek treatment for alcohol use and abuse, and I will endeavor to never make such a mistake again. I will live with the guilt of this terrible decision and terrible loss I caused to him and your family for the rest of my life. I am so very sorry,” Lee said.

But a letter written by the family said no apology will ever be enough.

”Nothing will ever be the same now without David being here with all of us. All of our lives have been impacted greatly and forgiveness will never be granted,” the letter said. ”Whenever we drive through the S curves on the interstate now, we can’t help but be reminded of the accident, of terrible memories, scars, and nightmares we are never able to wake up from.”

