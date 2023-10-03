A pair of fronts change our season from summer to fall this week
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front number one approaches beginning a cool down to a more fall feel.
This front moves across eastern Iowa later tonight and Wednesday. As the front moves east, we can expect clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs fall into the 70s for tomorrow and Thursday in advance of a second front Thursday night into Friday. This one drops our temperatures into eh 50s and 60s for highs through Monday.
Get the sweaters and sweatshirts ready! Have a great night.
