A pair of fronts change our season from summer to fall this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cold front number one approaches beginning a cool down to a more fall feel.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

This front moves across eastern Iowa later tonight and Wednesday. As the front moves east, we can expect clouds and a slight chance of a shower or storm. Highs fall into the 70s for tomorrow and Thursday in advance of a second front Thursday night into Friday. This one drops our temperatures into eh 50s and 60s for highs through Monday.

A warm start to the workweek but cooler temperatures will return (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Get the sweaters and sweatshirts ready! Have a great night.

Help keep kids warm this winter by donating to Coats for Kids. You donations stay right here in eastern Iowa. For more information or to donate online, go to kcrg.com/care. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.