One more warm one, then tumbling temps into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the last warm one for a while. A series of cold fronts through the rest of the week will send temperatures tumbling by the weekend.

Highs climb well above average again this afternoon, the last summer-like day for a while. (KCRG)

For the rest of the afternoon, look for clouds to increase ahead of a small shower chance overnight. Some showers could linger into Wednesday but most of the day looks dry. Winds pick up too and could gust 20-30 mph today and tomorrow.

A few scattered showers and storms could still be around early Wednesday. (KCRG)

Behind the front that brings our rain chance, highs dip to the 70s and a second cold front Friday sends us into the upper 50s to around 60 through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.