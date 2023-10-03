Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One more warm one, then tumbling temps into the weekend

Today is the last warm one for a while. A series of cold fronts through the rest of the week will send temperatures tumbling by the weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the last warm one for a while. A series of cold fronts through the rest of the week will send temperatures tumbling by the weekend.

Highs climb well above average again this afternoon, the last summer-like day for a while.
Highs climb well above average again this afternoon, the last summer-like day for a while.(KCRG)

For the rest of the afternoon, look for clouds to increase ahead of a small shower chance overnight. Some showers could linger into Wednesday but most of the day looks dry. Winds pick up too and could gust 20-30 mph today and tomorrow.

A few scattered showers and storms could still be around early Wednesday.
A few scattered showers and storms could still be around early Wednesday.(KCRG)

Behind the front that brings our rain chance, highs dip to the 70s and a second cold front Friday sends us into the upper 50s to around 60 through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Marion police have canceled the Operation Quickfind for Lucas James Bates.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Lucas James Bates

Latest News

Today is the last warm one for a while. A series of cold fronts through the rest of the week...
First Alert Forecast
Scattered clouds are likely throughout Tuesday.
One more very warm day, before first step toward cooler weather
Another warm day, before things begin to change.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Evening, October 2nd