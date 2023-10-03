One more warm one, then tumbling temps into the weekend
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the last warm one for a while. A series of cold fronts through the rest of the week will send temperatures tumbling by the weekend.
For the rest of the afternoon, look for clouds to increase ahead of a small shower chance overnight. Some showers could linger into Wednesday but most of the day looks dry. Winds pick up too and could gust 20-30 mph today and tomorrow.
Behind the front that brings our rain chance, highs dip to the 70s and a second cold front Friday sends us into the upper 50s to around 60 through the weekend.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.