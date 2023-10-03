One more very warm day, before first step toward cooler weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Make the most of today, if you like the warmth, because temperatures to this level will likely be leaving until next year after a couple of cold fronts move through.

Highs today are still headed for the mid 80s to around 90 in spots, similar to Monday’s range of highs. Some scattered clouds are possible, with a gradual increase in cloud cover later today into tonight. Winds will also be more noticeably breezy today, between 10 to 20 mph from the south with a few higher gusts, as a storm system approaches from the west.

This system brings a cold front through the state late tonight into Wednesday. It’s along this front where a few scattered showers or storms are possible late tonight into early Wednesday. Conditions just aren’t all that favorable for widespread activity with this front in eastern Iowa, with the heavier totals possible to our west and to our east.

The bigger effect of the front will be to push temperatures downward, likely in the upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday, and mid to upper 70s on Thursday. Another cold front is quick to follow the first, arriving early on Friday and ushering in much chillier air from Canada. As a result, our highs will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s from Friday throughout the weekend, with lows in the mid to upper 30s likely on Saturday and Sunday morning. This places us in the range where frost may become a concern for some; we’ll be watching this potential as we get close to those days.

By the first half of next week, highs will begin a moderate warming trend. Instead of record-setting levels, though, we look to reach temperatures in the low to mid 70s by Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.