Numbers drawn for $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot but it is unknown if there is a winner
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — The numbers were drawn Monday night for a $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but it should be a couple hours before it’s clear if there is a winner.

The winning numbers announced were: 12, 26, 27, 43, 47 and the Powerball 5.

It takes some time to determine if anyone won the jackpot because lotteries around the country must report if there is a big winner in their states.

The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the history of Powerball.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, dating back to July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to receive the winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 30 years. Winners nearly always pick the cash option, which for Monday night’s drawing would be an estimated $478.2 million.

A Powerball ticket costs $2 in most states and players can pick their own numbers or have a computer make the selection.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

