McCaffery, Perkins and Sandfort stepping up as leaders among a new-look Hawkeye team

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - No one was surprised when Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery singled out his top three returning scorers - Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort - as leaders.

“It means a lot, shows me that he believes in me,” Perkins said. “He’s putting weight on our shoulders to be the leaders and lead this team the right way.

Perkins averaged 12.3 points per game in 2022, good for third on the team. Sandfort had 10.3, McCaffery right behind at 9.8.

“That’s always something I’ve had pride in,” Sandfort said. “I was leading all on my high school team teams, growing up all sorts of different organizations.”

Leadership is of upmost importance this year, with seven Hawkeyes coming into their first season with the program.

“Whenever somebody messes up, that’s your opportunity to step in,” Perkins said. “Tell them that and show them what the Iowa basketball culture is like.”

They may be losing an All-American for the third straight year but the Hawks have big goals.

“I want to win a Big Ten tournament. They won it two years ago,” said sophomore Josh Dix. “I wasn’t a part of that, so my goal is to help that happen. Also I wanna win games (at the NCAA tournament) and go far.”

The Hawkeyes open their season with an exhibition game against Quincy on October 30th.

