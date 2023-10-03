Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation

The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat...
The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat made on social media.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:30 pm, The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Police Department are set to hold a press conference to give an update on their ongoing investigation that forced schools to close Monday.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat made on social media. The district sent a letter to parents late Monday afternoon reiterating the district was working with Cedar Rapids Police, state agencies, and the FBI on the situation.

Many parents in the CRCSD voiced their frustration with the lack of information from district officials on Monday. With various social media posts circulating among themselves and their students, they didn’t know for sure which school was being threatened.

Schools reopened to students Tuesday but with certain restrictions in place. Students would not be allowed to bring backpacks or purses with them and lunch boxes would be searched. The District also says while schools will start on time, there will only be one or two entrance points into school buildings.

Multiple teachers have confirmed with KCRG-TV9 that no backpacks will be allowed at Cedar Rapids schools for the rest of the week.

According to an official with the Cedar Rapids Community School District, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is continuing to investigate, but also they have “completed the majority of their work.”

You can watch the press conference with officials live at 5:30 pm below:

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The closure is due to a threat made on social media that is under investigation.
Cedar Rapids Schools will reopen Tuesday following threat
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Cedar Rapids parents react to threatening social media posts
Kaden Wilken
Update: Missing teen found dead
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say
Cedar Rapids Community School District returns to school after threat
‘There is no such thing as a joke’: CRCSD goes back to school after threat circulates on social media

Latest News

Officials found the victim’s vehicle unoccupied in the 1700 block of Madison St.
Arizona man charged in Dubuque attempted murder case
The NASCAR Cup series is coming to Iowa Speedway next year.
NASCAR Cup series coming to Iowa Speedway in 2024
YPN in Cedar Rapids is hosting a diaper drive in October to help parents and babies in need.
Cedar Rapids charity organization hosts diaper drive to help families in need
An Illinois man will spend 25 years in prison for a wrong-way crash that killed a Cedar Rapids...
Illinois man pleads guilty for fatal wrong-way crash in Cedar Rapids
Iowa state patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 80 near Grinnell.
Iowa State Patrol investigates shooting on I-80 near Grinnell