LIVE: Cedar Rapids Schools, Police give update to social media threat and investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:30 pm, The Cedar Rapids Community School District and the Cedar Rapids Police Department are set to hold a press conference to give an update on their ongoing investigation that forced schools to close Monday.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District closed all schools on October 2nd following a threat made on social media. The district sent a letter to parents late Monday afternoon reiterating the district was working with Cedar Rapids Police, state agencies, and the FBI on the situation.

Many parents in the CRCSD voiced their frustration with the lack of information from district officials on Monday. With various social media posts circulating among themselves and their students, they didn’t know for sure which school was being threatened.

Schools reopened to students Tuesday but with certain restrictions in place. Students would not be allowed to bring backpacks or purses with them and lunch boxes would be searched. The District also says while schools will start on time, there will only be one or two entrance points into school buildings.

Multiple teachers have confirmed with KCRG-TV9 that no backpacks will be allowed at Cedar Rapids schools for the rest of the week.

According to an official with the Cedar Rapids Community School District, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is continuing to investigate, but also they have “completed the majority of their work.”

You can watch the press conference with officials live at 5:30 pm below:

